Additional charges filed against suspect in killing of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

Miguel Salguero-Olivares faces three new charges in the 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth.

Miguel Salguero-Olivares faces three new charges in the 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth.

Miguel Salguero-Olivares faces three new charges in the 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth.

Miguel Salguero-Olivares faces three new charges in the 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A little more than three years ago, Miguel Salguero-Olivares was arrested and charged with the murder of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth. Now, he faces a new list of charges.

Prosecutors have amended the original indictment to include charges of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and first-degree sexual offense.

Hedgepeth's mother told ABC11 that she was happy additional charges were filed against her daughter's alleged killer, but didn't want to speak further about the case as it moved through the court system.

Hedgepeth was 19 years old when she was discovered beaten to death in September 2012.

Authorities used DNA ancestry technology to make an arrest in the case.

The Durham County District Attorney's Office did not want to comment on the new charges.

Town of Chapel Hill Spokesperson Alex Carrasquillo said in a statement, "Faith's murder impacted our entire community. our thoughts remain with her family and everyone affected by this tragedy."

Salguero-Olivares is being held at the Durham County Jail without bond.

His next court date is scheduled for mid-January.