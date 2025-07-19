Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin files for reelection after announcing in June he wouldn't run again

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin, who is currently serving his fourth term, announced Thursday that he does not plan to run for reelection.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin confirmed to ABC11 that he filed to seek reelection after announcing last month that he did not plan to run again.

Though a formal announcement of his candidacy isn't anticipated until next week, the paperwork was reportedly filed Friday.

Colvin, who is currently serving his fourth term, is a Fayetteville native and the longest-serving African-American mayor of the 'All-American City' after initially taking mayoral office in 2017.

Prior to that, he served two consecutive terms as a city council member for District 3 from 2013-15 and as Mayor Pro Tem from 2015-17.

In recent months, Colvin led the charge to impose a Youth Curfew in Fayetteville that took effect in June and began being enforced in July, though it's garnered some mixed reaction. The push to enact the curfew came following a shooting at the city's annual Dogwood Festival and a community carnival.

In April, he told ABC11 that it's unacceptable that there have been 374 incidents involving children in the first three months of 2025.

"I think we're in a critical moment that either we get control of this and take back our community, or we allow this to continue, and I don't think that's an acceptable outcome," Colvin said.

He also said parents need to be involved in any solution.

"The city and law enforcement are not the babysitters of these young people. We certainly want to provide venues for them to enjoy themselves, but it should come with parental supervision."

