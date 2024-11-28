Police respond to domestic incident in Fayetteville, person refuses to come out

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) has closed Spinel Drive to all traffic after a person barricaded inside a building.

The incident started around 5 pm Wednesday when officers responded to the 4500 block of Spinel Drive on a domestic incident. They were told during the call the person was barricaded inside the house.

Until further notice, drivers should use alternate routes, police say. In addition to the area being closed to all cars, police are asking pedestrians to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

