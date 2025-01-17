BreakingOne man dead, two others hurt in North Hills shooting
24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fayetteville Police investigating after 61-year-man stabbed to death

WTVD logo
Friday, January 17, 2025 9:03PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing.

FPD said officers responded just before midnight Thursday to the 5400 block of Aspen Circle for a reported stabbing.

They found a man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO SEE | Fort Liberty soldier on trial for infant daughter's death testifies in court

On Friday, FPD identified him as 61-year-old Joseph Hannon, of Fayetteville.

No suspects are in custody, The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact C. Johnson at (910) 584-6703 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ALSO SEE | Fayetteville man charged with murder after missing woman found dead in woods

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW