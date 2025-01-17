Fayetteville Police investigating after 61-year-man stabbed to death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing.
FPD said officers responded just before midnight Thursday to the 5400 block of Aspen Circle for a reported stabbing.
They found a man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALSO SEE | Fort Liberty soldier on trial for infant daughter's death testifies in court
On Friday, FPD identified him as 61-year-old Joseph Hannon, of Fayetteville.
No suspects are in custody, The case remains under active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact C. Johnson at (910) 584-6703 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.
ALSO SEE | Fayetteville man charged with murder after missing woman found dead in woods
ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood