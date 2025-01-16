Fayetteville man charged with murder after missing woman found dead in woods

Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman who was reported missing was found dead a week later.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man was arrested and charged on Thursday after a woman who was reported missing was found dead a week later.

Fayetteville police said Tyrell Siermons, 30, was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old Heather Williams.

On Saturday, during a follow-up investigation of a missing and endangered person, detectives were led to a wooded area near Newark Avenue and State Avenue where detectives found a body.

Authorities said the body was identified as 25-year-old Heather Williams.

Siermons is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective E. Alrafai at (910) 723-0327 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

Featured video is from a previous report