Fayetteville robbery, assault at motel now homicide after victim dies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Tuesday that they are investigating a November assault and robbery as a homicide after the victim died from their injuries.

The incident happened in mid-November in the 300 block of Person Street. Detectives went to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center that night to speak to the victim, who was critically injured in the assault.

The man later died and FPD identified him Tuesday as Darryl Fulcher, 58.

Fulcher was staying at the Eagle Inn on Person Street when he was robbed and assaulted, police said. Investigators determined that the incident was reported on Nov. 20 but Fulcher had been robbed and beaten a few days earlier. The incident did not appear to be random, police said.

ALSO SEE | Deadly shooting near 3 churches, child care center prompts Fayetteville pastors to speak out

The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to please contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood