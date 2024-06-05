Fayetteville woman dies weeks after two-vehicle crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Wednesday that a driver involved in a two-vehicle crash on May 13 died from her injuries Monday.

She was identified as Irene Cruz, 75, of Fayetteville. She died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Cruz was driving a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe on that day when she was involved in a collision about 10:30 a.m. with a 2014 Honda Accord.

It happened at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway.

The driver of the Honda, an 81-year-old Fayetteville woman, was not seriously injured.

FPD said the preliminary investigation indicated that Cruz failed to stop for a red light, causing the collision.

The case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer J. Deal at (910) 584-3692 or call Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.