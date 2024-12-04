Fire trucks flip on icy North Carolina roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In Winston-Salem, many woke up to a wintry scene Tuesday morning with rooftops and grassy surfaces covered in light snow.

It was the Piedmont's first measurable snowfall in nearly three years and the 0.4 inches of snow ended the airport's second longest "snowless" streak. The longest was back in the early 1990s.

But it wasn't all a pretty scene.

The cold weather made for icy roads and hundreds of early morning wrecks were reported, including a Winston-Salem fire truck that overturned while responding to a call about 5:30 a.m.

One firefighter was injured.

"Please keep them in your thoughts and remember to drive safely in these hazardous conditions," the fire department said.

Closer to Charlotte, a fire truck in Iredell County also overturned.

It happened on Interstate 40 as firefighters were responding to road crashes. The truck slid and rolled off the interstate.

One firefighter was hurt.

