Rain, storms exit central NC, bitter cold moving in First Alert Forecast:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cold front is moving quickly east across the viewing area with dry and colder weather to settle into the Triangle tonight and Friday.

Skies will begin to clear out tonight and there will be plenty of sunshine both Friday and Saturday.

A strong northwest flow aloft will bring the coldest weather of the season into the eastern states over the next several days with the coldest weather to move through the viewing area early next week.

WATCH | ABC11 Thanksgiving Eve Weather Show

This week Big Weather previews what to expect for Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and when some of the coldest air of the year moves in

