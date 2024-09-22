New dining experiences to check out at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are several new dining experiences for you to explore at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. They include:

Black & White Coffee Roasters

Two baristas in the Triangle founded it. Black & White sells coffee and serves farm-to-table breakfast and all-day bites, such as biscuits and avocado toast.

Crawford's Genuine by Chef Scott Crawford

It's a sit-down restaurant with American cuisine with a "North Carolina Southern flair'. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Some standout menu items include short ribs and trout.

Carolina Craft

The bar serves locally sourced tapas, wine and craft beer. You can also try some prosciutto, olive tapenade, burrata and a Union Special baguette.

Lonerider

It's a Triangle favorite brewery and distillery featuring their Boots Up Ale, hard seltzer and spirits. You can also grab a brick oven pizza or choose from a selection of pub plates.

