NCDOT says inflation to blame for highway construction delays, here's a list of projects

NCDOT says inflation is to blame for major projects being delayed due to the overall rise in construction costs as drivers remain frustrated.

NCDOT says inflation is to blame for major projects being delayed due to the overall rise in construction costs as drivers remain frustrated.

NCDOT says inflation is to blame for major projects being delayed due to the overall rise in construction costs as drivers remain frustrated.

NCDOT says inflation is to blame for major projects being delayed due to the overall rise in construction costs as drivers remain frustrated.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the U.S. grapples with rising economic costs and President Donald Trump declined the rule out a recession, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has also been faced with making ends meet with its own transportation agenda.

The agency said inflation is to blame for major projects being delayed due to the overall rise in construction costs.

It's a challenge with the funding that's available. Drew Cox

"It's inflationary," said Drew Cox, the agency's eastern chief deputy engineer. "The cost increases we've seen in construction have impacted us over the past three years to a large extent. It's really caused us to consider what we've got going with our schedules."

List of projects being delayed

U.S. 64 widening in Cary and Apex, which also includes taking intersections and switching them into interchanges between U.S. 1 and Laura Duncan Road. That project has been delayed for two years to 2032.

Delayed from 2029 to 2030 is the widening of I-885 between RTP and Highway 147 in Durham County.

The widening of N.C. 42 just west of Clayton has been delayed by two years until 2031.

There is a planned interchange where N.C. 751 and U.S. 64 meet in Chatham County that is facing a three-year delay until 2032.

Between Wendell Boulevard and its split at Zebulon, U.S. 64/U.S. 264 is scheduled to see the widening to six lanes. Its delay has been pushed back beyond 2035.

U.S. 64 widening in Cary and Apex, which also includes taking intersections and switching them into interchanges between U.S. 1 and Laura Duncan Road delayed two years to 2032.

"We'd like to get to project as soon as possible. But like all these projects, it's a challenge with the funding that's available," said Cox.

The NCDOT said its hands are tied due to North Carolina law that prohibits it from spending more money than what state legislators budget every year.

"We have challenges," Cox added.

SEE ALSO | These 21 intersections are most 'dangerous' in Raleigh, NCDOT says

The agency also said plans to convert parts of U.S. 1 Capital Boulevard into an interstate from I-540 to Wake Forest have been delayed until 2032 due to inflated construction costs.

"Then do what they can with the money they have," said Wake County driver Rocklin Daniel. "The tax base is there. Why is the money not there?" he asked.

Meanwhile, the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) has been studying the possibility of four different tolling scenarios for Capital Boulevard to help assist with funding shortfalls. "Those scenarios include two all-tolled scenarios like the Triangle Expressway or Monroe Expressway, as well as two options for express lanes like the I-485 express lanes in the Charlotte region," said CAMPO executive director Chris Lukasina. "This information is important to understand what options may be available to implement the improvements for the corridor sooner rather than later."

SEE ALSO | Toll scam text is back with a vengeance, threatening legal action in North Carolina