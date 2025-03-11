NCDOT says inflation to blame for highway construction delays, here's a list of projects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the U.S. grapples with rising economic costs and President Donald Trump declined the rule out a recession, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has also been faced with making ends meet with its own transportation agenda.
The agency said inflation is to blame for major projects being delayed due to the overall rise in construction costs.
It's a challenge with the funding that's available.Drew Cox
"It's inflationary," said Drew Cox, the agency's eastern chief deputy engineer. "The cost increases we've seen in construction have impacted us over the past three years to a large extent. It's really caused us to consider what we've got going with our schedules."
"We'd like to get to project as soon as possible. But like all these projects, it's a challenge with the funding that's available," said Cox.
The NCDOT said its hands are tied due to North Carolina law that prohibits it from spending more money than what state legislators budget every year.
"We have challenges," Cox added.
The agency also said plans to convert parts of U.S. 1 Capital Boulevard into an interstate from I-540 to Wake Forest have been delayed until 2032 due to inflated construction costs.
"Then do what they can with the money they have," said Wake County driver Rocklin Daniel. "The tax base is there. Why is the money not there?" he asked.
Meanwhile, the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) has been studying the possibility of four different tolling scenarios for Capital Boulevard to help assist with funding shortfalls. "Those scenarios include two all-tolled scenarios like the Triangle Expressway or Monroe Expressway, as well as two options for express lanes like the I-485 express lanes in the Charlotte region," said CAMPO executive director Chris Lukasina. "This information is important to understand what options may be available to implement the improvements for the corridor sooner rather than later."
