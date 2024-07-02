UNC System issues new DEI guidance in light of Board of Governors repealing 2019 policy

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- New guidance has been sent to North Carolina universities to help them navigate changes to diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

The four-page document that was sent to legal staff in June details how all 16 University of North Carolina System schools will abide by "institutional neutrality," a concept that aims to keep universities from weighing in on political matters or social issues.

This all became necessary when the UNC Board of Governors voted to repeal its DEI policy in May. That policy had been in place since 2019.

The guidance specifically discusses 13 topics, although it prefaces them by saying they do not "answer every hypothetical:"

Focus on student success

Avoiding content endorsement

The policy does not prohibit centers

Some centers will need to restructure their content

Curriculum

Content-specific employing division and employee positions

Public resolution and media statement in name of the university

Research Service

Contracting

Student and faculty groups & outside speakers

Form of certification & report

Additional guidance provided as necessary

"One of the most visible changes to expect on campuses is the elimination of content-specific missions, duties, and titles of employing divisions and employee positions. The Policy prevents university administrators from endorsing any one viewpoint when doing so violates the laws and UNC Policies it cites, including the Policy itself," the guidance states. "This prohibition reaches positions across the political, policy, and social spectrum, including, without limitation, diversity, equity, and inclusion offices and officers."

This guidance reiterates the possibility that many critics feared when the Board of Governors repealed the DEI policy: University DEI offices could be drastically changed or eliminated.

The guidance also prevents university administrators and campus initiatives from taking a political stance, using "student-veterans," as an example on page two.

"For example, while a student veterans initiative on campus is permissible, the initiative would stray if its programming included endorsement by university employees of a view for or against American foreign policy," the guidance states.

Chancellors will have to submit a report to UNC System president Peter Hans about any changes they make at their universities by Sep. 1.

