Garner appoints Jodi M. Miller as new town manager

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner has a new town manager.

The Town Council appointed Jodi M. Miller as town manager in a unanimous vote Tuesday during the Council's regularly scheduled work session.

Miller has been an assistant town manager since February 2022 and has served as interim town manager since March 1.

"We are extremely proud to be able to promote from within our own team," Mayor Buddy Gupton said. "Jodi is a proven performer with over a quarter of a century of municipal experience. Twenty-four years of that has been in a leadership role. Two years have been here in Garner, where she has won the respect of our staff, residents and our Town Council."

Miller has taken leadership roles in several key Town initiatives including Garner Fire-Rescue merger efforts and discussions; implementation of a pay-and-class staff compensation study; enhancement of employee benefits including paid parental and caretaker leave; oversight of 2021 Bond Program project designs for Yeargan Park, South Garner Greenway, and a new White Deer Park playground and splashpad; and improvement and modernization of internal budget, human resources and fleet processes, according to a release from the Town of Garner.

"It is an honor and privilege to be appointed town manager for the Town of Garner," Miller said. "I appreciate the Town Council's confidence and support as I embark on this new role. Garner is a thriving and growing community with talented and dedicated municipal staff. I look forward to our continued work together in making Garner a great place to be."

Before working in Garner, Miller served as deputy manager for Durham County, where her areas of responsibility included emergency services and emergency communications as well as other departments.

She also previously worked for 16 years as deputy city manager for the City of Williamsburg, Virginia.

Miller earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Virginia Tech and a master's degree in public administration from Tech's Center for Public Administration and Policy.

"The best one-word description of Ms. Miller's approach is 'proactive,'" Gupton said. "If you are not serious about having a thing done, do not mention it to Jodi, because she will make it happen."