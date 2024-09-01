Garner vape store owner, workers arrested, accused of illegal drug sales

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A business owner and three employees are facing multiple charges after a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Division operation in Johnston County.

On Friday, ALE special agents executed search warrants at two Garner businesses - Prime Vape and Tobacco at 5533 NC-42 East and Cleveland Vape and Tobacco at 11007 Cleveland Road.

ALE began investigating after getting a complaint alleging illegal activities at these stores. The investigation revealed evidence of illegal drug sales at both stores, ALE said.

Agents seized more than five pounds of marijuana, illegal THC products, psilocybin mushrooms, Khat, spirituous liquor, drug paraphernalia, and $8,630 in cash.

The owner of both stores, Hany Mohamed Saleh Hasan, 21, of Clayton, was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver psilocybin mushrooms, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Khat, four counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare, two counts of felony maintaining a business to keep and/or sell drugs, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yaser Al Wesabi, 28, of Clayton, a worker at both stores, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Khat, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Steven Pusey, 37, of Garner, an employee at Cleveland Vape and Tobacco, was charged with unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rochelle Samero, 41, of Angier, who works at Cleveland Vape and Tobacco, was charged with unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor.