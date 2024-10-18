Four generation of North Carolina family live in one house following Hurricane Helene

Four generations of a North Carolina family are living together in one home after Hurricane Helene tore through western NC.

Family comes together under one roof after Hurricane Helene

Family comes together under one roof after Hurricane Helene Four generations of a North Carolina family are living together in one home after Hurricane Helene tore through western NC.

Family comes together under one roof after Hurricane Helene Four generations of a North Carolina family are living together in one home after Hurricane Helene tore through western NC.

Family comes together under one roof after Hurricane Helene Four generations of a North Carolina family are living together in one home after Hurricane Helene tore through western NC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Over the past three weeks North Carolina has witnessed communities unite to help victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. Those efforts have not stopped, with families opening their doors to those in need.

At 88 years old, Grandma Joann Sullins lived her entire life in Spruce Pine, a small town in the Western part of the state. She remembered the torrential rain brought by Hurricane Helene.

"You keep thinking it's gonna stop but it don't," said Sullins.

Her town she calls home, is now underwater.

"It's scary," said Sullins.

Her family evacuated, finding refuge in Raleigh. Sullins Granddaughter Hannah, who already has a family of five, welcomed her mother, father, brother, sister, Grandma Joann - and a couple of friends -- including Bradley who has cerebral palsy - into her home.

"As soon as I heard that they were coming, I knew that we needed to make the house accessible for my grandmother," said Hannah Acuff Skillestad.

ALSO SEE: Wake County emergency crews return from western NC after helping with Helene recovery

With two toddlers and a baby girl, Skillestad's hands were full, so strangers stepped in.

"I posted on my neighborhood Facebook page and I said, Who has a shower chair? Who has steps to all these things that I knew that I needed to to make her stay more comfortable? And they jumped into action," said Skillestad.

The unexpected support made a lasting impact.

"Incredibly overwhelmed by... the sense of community. People truly wanting to help from neighbors to coworkers to friends coming together and even the connect," said Skillestad.

As for Hannah's younger brother Miguel and sister Beasley, they are discovering a new routine away from home.

"I never really thought I would get to experience that. And it's a little bit unsettling because that's where you grown up. And it's a little bit hard to see that your town has been wiped away," said Miguel.

With four generations under one roof, and sharing space, everyone is simply thankful.

"I just hope that everything gets back to normal. And...I just hope that we still can recover my 8th grade year and have a good year," said Miguel.