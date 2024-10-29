Goldsboro man charged with murder in weekend shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with murder in a shooting that left a 26-year-old dead.

Goldsboro Police said Brian Levert Blount, 38, of Goldsboro was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Blount was taken into custody about 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Wood Peck Road.

Police said Blount was developed as the suspect in the shooting death of Daquan Simms on Saturday in the 800 block of Newsome Street. Simms, also of Goldsboro, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to UNC Wayne Health. He was later transferred to ECU Health in Greenville where he died Sunday from his injuries.

Blount was being held at the Wayne County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,500 for felony arrests.

