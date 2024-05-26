Man dead after shooting in Goldsboro on East Elm Street

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man shot Saturday in Goldsboro has died from his injuries, police said.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a 911 call about a man who had been shot in the 300 block of East Elm Street.

Officers said they found Tyrone Lee Hicklin, 56, suffering a gunshot wound in the abdomen. He was taken to UNC Health Wayne and then transferred to ECU Health in Greenville for further treatment.

Hicklin died from his injuries Sunday at approximately 12:30 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

