Cooper launches SUN Bucks program to help children fight summer hunger

Gov. Roy Cooper celebrated the start of the state's new summer nutrition program for students: SUN Bucks.

Gov. Roy Cooper celebrated the start of the state's new summer nutrition program for students: SUN Bucks.

Gov. Roy Cooper celebrated the start of the state's new summer nutrition program for students: SUN Bucks.

Gov. Roy Cooper celebrated the start of the state's new summer nutrition program for students: SUN Bucks.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper celebrated the start of the state's new summer nutrition program for students: SUN Bucks.

SUN Bucks are issued like debit cards.

Starting this summer, eligible families will receive $120 per child for food assistance during the summer months.

Many of those children rely on school meals and miss them during summertime.

"Summer can be a hard time for children who rely on our public schools for a healthy school breakfast and lunch," Cooper said. "Nearly 1 in 6 North Carolina children face food insecurity at home and this effort helps make sure they get the nutritious food they need."

Cooper launched the program Tuesday alongside the head of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

"North Carolina will receive around $120 million in food benefits for families," Cooper said. That'll be used in our grocery stores. We'll reach about a million children."

Earlier in the day, USDA officials visited a Wake County elementary school to discuss the significance of nutritious meals in schools.

"We applaud North Carolina for stepping up as a leader and implementing Summer EBT in its inaugural year," said Cindy Long, Administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition Services. "This is an unprecedented opportunity to dramatically reduce child summer hunger. We at USDA are excited to be partnering with North Carolina this summer and look forward to helping more states come on board for Summer 2025."

Most eligible children and families automatically qualify for the SUN Bucks program with no action needed to receive the $120 payment. Benefits will be issued beginning June 14. Families with children who currently receive FNS will see their SUN Bucks benefits loaded onto their existing EBT card, and all other children will receive a SUN Bucks card in the mail.