After 8 years leading North Carolina, Roy Cooper bids farewell | Watch Live

After 8 years leading North Carolina, Roy Cooper bids farewell

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper is set to give his farewell address this morning.

Roy Cooper returned home to deliver his farewell speech in Nash County and close his final term as North Carolina's 75th governor.

The farewell address takes place at 11 a.m. at Nash County Community College in Rocky Mount.

With less than 25 days left as Governor Cooper celebrated his major accomplishments in education over the last 8 years in office.

The governor hosted a special Durham Technical Community College event called 'A Strong Workforce' for North Carolina.

Just last week, Gov. Cooper sat down for a one-on-one with ABC11's Steve Daniels to reflect on his 40 years in NC politics.

"It's been an extraordinary honor and privilege," Cooper said. "I've taken it seriously every single day and I've worked to make North Carolina better. I'm grateful for the people having given me that opportunity."

During that interview, Cooper also acknowledged he may launch a campaign to become the Democratic nominee in the U.S. Senate race in 2026 when Sen. Thom Tillis is up for reelection.

"Everything right now is on the table," Cooper said. "I'm going to examine that after a few months from leaving office. I'm going to look at that as one of many potentials that I could do."

