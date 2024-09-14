1 person injured in shooting near Raleigh barbershop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

The Raleigh Police Department said officers responded to calls at 3:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 500 block of Bragg Street near Barber Kingz barbershop on Garner Road.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

No more details have been released.

