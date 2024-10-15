Hailey Brooks lawsuit adds new defendants after dropping driver of the float from litigation

A spokesperson for the city told Eyewitness News they can not comment on pending or active lawsuits.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks added new defendants to their lawsuit following Hailey's death in the 2022 Christmas parade.

The City of Raleigh and two city employees are now named in the lawsuit for their role in planning the parade.

In October, the Brooks family dropped Landen Glass from the lawsuit.

Police said he lost control of his truck after his brakes failed while pulling a float, hitting and killing Hailey, who was a dancer with CC & Co. Dance Complex.

After her death, the city of Raleigh didn't allow motorized vehicles in the 2023 parade. However, Raleigh council voted in June 2024 to allow motorized vehicles in parades but with new safety regulations.