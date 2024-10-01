Family of Hailey Brooks resolves lawsuit against Landen Glass over daughter's death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks has dropped Landen Glass from their lawsuit surrounding her death during the 2022 Christmas parade in downtown Raleigh.

Police say he lost control of his truck after his brakes failed while pulling a float hitting and killing Brooks who was a dancer with CC & Co. Dance Complex.

Glass was just one defendant in the lawsuit that included CC & Co. Dance Complex, Greater Raleigh Merchants Association, and Shop Local Raleigh and D &L Floats. The lawsuit against CC & Co. Dance Complex was dismissed. D &L Floats was also dismissed from the lawsuit.

He is still facing an involuntary manslaughter charge. Previously, ABC11 found that Glass was charged numerous times for state law vehicle violations in Virginia. The violations date to February 2021. The charges include multiple failures to have a vehicle inspected and numerous window tint violations.

After Brooks' death, the city didn't allow motorized vehicles in the 2023 parade. The tragic incident brought to light the city's policy on vehicles in parades. The city of Raleigh had a special event policy at the time, however, it did not include details on parade safety or vehicle inspections. In 2022, a spokesperson for the city said guidelines related to safety and inspections of floats and vehicles are left up to parade organizers.

In June 2024, Raleigh council voted to allow motorized vehicles in parades but with new safety regulations.