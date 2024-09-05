Family of Hailey Brooks dismisses CC & Co. Dance Complex from wrongful death lawsuit

Hailey Brooks was performing with CC & Co. dancers during the Raleigh Christmas Parade in 2022 when she was hit and killed by a truck towing a float.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Court documents obtained by ABC11 show that attorneys for the family of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks, who was killed in the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade, dismissed their lawsuit against a prominent dance studio in Raleigh.

The family's attorney said the wrongful death lawsuit against the CC & Co. Dance Complex was dismissed.

Hailey Brooks

Hailey Brooks was performing with CC & Co. dancers during the Nov. 19 parade when a truck towing a float malfunctioned.

The driver of the truck, 20-year-old Landen Glass, was heard yelling out of his window that he could not stop the vehicle. Parade watchers and officers rushed to the side of the truck, eventually bringing it to a stop.

However, by the time it stopped, the truck had already hit Brooks. She was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

New parade safety requirements have been in the works for the past year.

Records show Glass had been charged numerous times for vehicle violations in Virginia. He also faced misdemeanor charges related to the crash that killed Brooks.

The accident resulted in legislators making changes including the "Shine Like Hailey Parade Safety Act", which calls for all parades run by municipalities of more than 35,000 people to require inspections on vehicles within a week of the event.

Several other defendants, including Glass and the City of Raleigh, are still named in the lawsuit.

ABC11 has reached out to the family's attorney and CC & Co. Dance Complex for comment.

