Raleigh native Hanley House to crown successor at Miss America's Teen pageant in Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh native Hanley House, the 18th Miss North Carolina's Teen, will crown her successor this weekend in Florida.

In last year's national competition, House--representing the Tar Heel State--was crowned Miss America's Teen and won both the evening gown and fitness preliminary competitions. She was awarded a $60,000 scholarship as a prize.

"This year has been a tremendous journey and a dream come true," House said in a new release.

Raleigh native Hanley House, the 18th Miss North Carolina's Teen, will crown her successor this weekend in Florida. Photo | Houston M Photography

According to a new release, House has spent much of her reign helping young entrepreneurs, like herself. She started her own vinyl design business at age 12 and created her community service initiative 'Passion to Profit', which is aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and teaching real-world skills. She has donated over $1000 to the American Health Association, through her business.

House is a student at Cleveland High School and wants to study architecture and design in college while performing on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 'Carolina Girls' dance team.

SEE ALSO | Miss North Carolina Carrie Everett vies for 2025 Miss America crown

The Miss America's Teen pageant will be held at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, part of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. This is the teen division of the Miss America program for young women ages 13-18.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream