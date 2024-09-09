Douglas Emhoff and Gwen Walz bring 'Fighting for Reproductive Freedom' tour to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harris-Walz "Fighting for Reproductive Freedom" bus tour continued Monday in North Carolina.

According to a news release, the tour is to "rally voters and hold Trump and his MAGA Republican allies accountable for the devastating impacts of overturning Roe v. Wade" felt across the county and in the Tar Heel state. The 'Fighting for Reproductive Freedom' bus tour will make at least 50 stops in red and blue key states.

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Gwen Walz, the wife of Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, headlined the event in Raleigh on Monday.

Latorya Beasily, a reproductive rights "storyteller," will also in attendance.

People were lined up outside as early as 10 a.m. but remarks were still a few hours away.

ABC11 caught up with a few voters from Johnston County who said reproductive rights are one of the many causes that brought them out here.

"They're concerned about school safety," Shannon Halbur, one voter, said. "They're concerned about healthcare, especially in Johnston County where there's a lot of medical deserts."

Fran Taylor, another voter said: "A lot of people are excited about this election now because (Harris') running. Before... you didn't feel the enthusiasm or the energy that you feel now."

On Sunday, the second gentleman and the first lady of Minnesota visited Asheville as part of the bus tour. Alongside Beasily, the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and other local elected officials were present.

These NC stops are happening just days before the 2024 Presidential debate between Trump and Harris. The debate will take place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Harris will be in North Carolina after the debate. On Thursday, she will stop in Greensboro. Meanwhile, Tim Walz will be in Michigan as part of their "New Way Forward" tour.

Trump visited Charlotte last Friday to speak at a Fraternal Order of Police meeting. He received an endorsement from the group, the largest organization representing law enforcement in the country.