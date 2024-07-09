Feels-like temperatures could hit 106 degrees Tuesday, heat advisory in effect: First Alert Day

CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The mid-90s heat returns to central North Carolina on Tuesday and Wednesday and could spike the feels-like temperature to 106 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This comes less than a week after Raleigh recorded its hottest day on record at 106 degrees on Friday, July 5. The feels-like on Friday also remained in triple-digits. The previous highest temperature recorded in Raleigh was 105 degrees. That happened in 1952, 1988, 2007 and 2012.

Looking Ahead

Heat and humidity will lead to randomly scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the Triangle all week. These cells are not likely to be very large and are not expected to travel far from wherever they develop on a given day. Evaporation rates will exceed rainfall through Wednesday, so expect the soil to dry out again despite the recent welcome rains.

Things will be a bit different Thursday and Friday as a trough aloft pushes a cold front into the eastern Carolinas Thursday.

The result will be a fairly large area of afternoon and evening thunderstorms and the cold frontal passage over the Carolinas Thursday into Thursday night.

This front will likely stall over or just to the east of the Triangle on Friday, bringing us another day of showers and thunderstorms.