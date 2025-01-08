Lawyers for accused Raleigh mass shooter, Austin Thompson, ask for trial to be delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Attorneys for accused Raleigh mass shooter Austin Thompson are now asking for his trial be moved to next year.

They say Thompson was shot in the head during his standoff with police three years ago in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood.

Thompson's attorneys say as a result of the injury, he is no longer the same person.

They also say they want more time to investigate the facts of the case as well as Austin's life story.

They are asking the court to move the trial to next year. The case was scheduled to be heard in September.

Austin is charged with 5 counts of first degree murder, 2 counts of attempted 1st degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on a law enforcement office.

