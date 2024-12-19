September trial date set for alleged Hedingham shooter Austin Thompson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A trial date has been set for Austin Thompson, who was a high school sophomore when he allegedly carried out the Hedingham mass shooting in 2022.

The trial is set for Sept. 22, 2025. However, the defendant could wait even longer to have his day in court.

Five people were killed in the shooting including Thompson's older brother James, as well as a family pet. Two other people were shot but survived.

The community has faced enduring heartache.

Authorities said they seized 11 firearms from Thompson's family home and 160 boxes of ammunition.

In September, his father pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said while a trial date is on the calendar for Austin Thompson, there may be grounds for the defense to push out the case even further into 2025.

"It's important to us that they be done in a timely manner, but it's also more important that they be done correctly," said Freeman. "If what comes down to it is that the court has to push that out in order to ensure that we are not in a position of having to try it more than once - we will abide by the court's decision."

Thompson's trial is expected to take multiple weeks. There will be a hearing on the case in early January.