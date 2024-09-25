Father of accused Hedingham mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to gun storage charge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The father of the teen accused in the Raleigh mass shooting pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

Alan Thompson, 61, was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.

The plea deal comes nearly two years after police say Thompson's son Austin went on a shooting spree in the Hedingham neighborhood in Raleigh.

According to investigators, on October 13, 2022, Austin Thompson, who was 15 years old at the time, used a weapon from their house to kill five people, including his older brother James. Two other people were shot but survived.

Austin is facing five counts of murder in the deaths of James Thompson (his brother), Officer Gabriel Torres, Mary Marshall, Nicole Connors and Susan Karnartz.

His trial is currently set for September 2025.

