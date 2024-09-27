High school football games moved up in Wake County a night ahead Hurricane Helene

"It was a little sloppy out there, little messy and rainy but we're here."

"It was a little sloppy out there, little messy and rainy but we're here."

"It was a little sloppy out there, little messy and rainy but we're here."

"It was a little sloppy out there, little messy and rainy but we're here."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was part football. Part slip and slide Thursday night.

High school football games across the viewing area were moved up to Thursday to stay ahead of the weather.

That included the Green Hope Falcons who played against the Panther Creek Catamounts. Panther Creek defeated Green Hope 25-0 in Thursday nights game.

"It was a little sloppy out there, little messy and rainy but we're here," said Crystal Locus, assistant principal at Panther Creek.

The two schools agreed on Wednesday to move the game up but that was about the only thing these bitter "Highway 55" rivalries agreed on.

ALSO SEE: G League assistant coach Joe Wolf, ex-UNC captain, dies at 59

We saw umbrellas everywhere and students hovered under canopies during halftime to try and stay dry.

"I'm good, it's high school," said Natrone Means, who was watching his son Nare. "Obviously we're getting rained on but we're trying not to let that ruin my experience."

If that name sounds familiar, it should.

Natrone played in the NFL for nearly eight years and is now an assistant at his alma mater UNC-Chapel Hill. But on Thursday he was just a dad dealing with the weather like everyone else.

"I'm sure he wants to play well, I'm sure he wants to perform well, I'm not sure it changes his mindset," Means said.

Nare is committed to UNC-Charlotte next year.

MORE WEATHER: Tracking Helene: NC braces for heavy rain, flooding | Live Radar

RELATED: Triangle-area schools cancel or delay classes ahead of Hurricane Helene | LIST