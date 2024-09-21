Fayetteville Art Center unveils new exhibit featuring 5 Hispanic artists

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Art Center unveiled an art exhibit Friday night from five local Hispanic artists.

Their work offers a look into the rich and diverse artistic traditions of Hispanic heritage.

"I think you would leave here with an appreciation of a tradition of culture that's infused or showcased through art," Collyn Strother with the art center said. "A lot of the colors, the textures and the portraits that you see, you know, is just showing like a passion, a look that you normally can't see unless you can relate to Hispanic artists."

The exhibit will be on display until October 14.

