Serious injuries reported after driver veers off road, hits 3 stationary cars in Hoke County

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people were hospitalized when a driver slammed into a Hoke County deputy's cruiser and two other cars on the side of a highway Friday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of NC-711 and Town Park Drive in Pembroke.

Investigators said the deputy was sitting on the side of the road with two other cars when a driver veered off the right side of the road and slammed into the stationary cars.

Nobody died in the crash, but there were serious injuries. The specifics on those injuries have not been released, but two medivac helicopters airlifted patients to the hospital.