Schools closed for winter break: Some really cool, fun things to do with the kids

The Rink is open! The 2024 season runs through January 20, 2025.

The Rink is open! The 2024 season runs through January 20, 2025.

The Rink is open! The 2024 season runs through January 20, 2025.

The Rink is open! The 2024 season runs through January 20, 2025.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Schools across North Carolina are closed for the winter holiday break. It's a good time before and after Christmas to get out as a family and have fun.

ABC11 has compiled this list of family fun things to do in Central North Carolina.

The Rink at Red Hat Amphitheater

The outdoor ice skating rink in downtown Raleigh opened November 23 through January 20. Pricing for THE RINK is $15 for skater admission, including skate rental, and $6 for spectator admission. Tickets can be purchased online and at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts box office.

Chinese Lantern Festival

The festival runs from November 16 until January of next year.

The doors are open for the 2024 Chinese Lantern Festival at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Chinese artisans have crafted all-new displays for 2024.

Dates: The festival runs from November 16 to January 12. On December 21 - 29, the Box Office will have extended holiday hours from 2 pm-9 pm. Normal hours will resume on Dec 30.

*Please note: Hours on Dec 24 are from 5 pm-8 pm. The festival is CLOSED on Christmas Day.*

This is the festival's ninth year in North Carolina and has become a family favorite with most nights selling out, so get your tickets!

The Little WORLD Charity Holiday Model Train Show

Little WORLD Holiday Train Show in Durham

All aboard! The 2024 model train show is rolling at the Durham Main Library downtown. What better way to make children's spirits bright than with a holiday-themed train show?

Attendees will be treated to ten model trains traveling through the State Fair, Winter Town, Spooky Town, and more. Click here for more information.

Skate the Square at Fenton

Cary's outdoor skating rink is open now through February in Fenton Square.

For more information click on Skate the Square.

Happy Feet Planet

Happy Feet Planet is an indoor Children's Amusement Park. They have two locations in central NC for kids 10 and under.

Apex: 3419 Apex Peakway and newly opened location in Clayton: 231 Guy Road. Reservations are recommended due to high interest. It's also a great place to book for a birthday party.

Kidzone at NC Zoo

Kidzone (Photo: NC Zoo)

Visiting the North Carolina Zoo is always so much family fun but there's a special place for them--the Kidzone which turned 10 this year. It's located near the North American Plaza, and is a fabulous reason to say go play outside!

According to the Zoo's website, the nature play areas in Kizone offer: Fort Making where they can build forts in the woods behind the barn. It's open seasonally but there is a stream for kids to jump and splash around in. Don't forget your rain boots or water sandals! If your little one is still in diapers. Swim diapers are required. There's also a Treetop Trail for the whole family to experience. You can also hop over to the Mud Cafe to order a serving of crunchy blueberry pancakes for breakfast or grilled cheese and dirt for lunch. Don't forget to tip your cook! Kids can try their aim at mud-slinging. There's a tub of sticky mud and a target they can try to hit.

Click on Kidzone to learn more about all the outdoor fun.