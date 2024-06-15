Littering fines could double in North Carolina under new bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Penalties for littering in North Carolina could get harsher.

The proposed changes are part of a bill that would double the fine for littering to at least $500 for a first offense for less than 10 pounds of trash. Fines for larger amounts and subsequent violations would be higher.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer, Senator Tom McInnis, who crafted the changes, said he is tired of seeing so much paper, cans and other debris along North Carolina's highways.

He also told the News and Observer that litter costs taxpayers money. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, it spent $25 million in 2023 collecting trash on highways.

House Bill 199, which includes several other transportation-related measures, still needs approval from the full Senate and agreement from the House of Representatives.

An earlier version was passed last year.

