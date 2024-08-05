How to prepare for hurricane season in North Carolina: home, food, power outage

It only takes one storm like Hurricane Debby to make it a bad year, according to AccuWeather.
It doesn't matter if tropical activity is high or low. You must always be prepared in the event of a hurricane.
Planning your evacuation should be your priority, especially if you live in an area prone to storm surges.
Here are things you can do to prepare your home:
You should also create a hurricane emergency kit, including a first aid kit, flashlights, batteries, medicine and any important documents.
Here are more preparation tips:
AccuWeather states that the worst thing people can do in the event of a hurricane is to begin safety preparations at the last minute.