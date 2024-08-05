How to prepare for hurricane season in North Carolina: home, food, power outage

Central NC will experience rounds of rain and increasingly gusty winds Tuesday through Friday.

Central NC will experience rounds of rain and increasingly gusty winds Tuesday through Friday.

Central NC will experience rounds of rain and increasingly gusty winds Tuesday through Friday.

Central NC will experience rounds of rain and increasingly gusty winds Tuesday through Friday.

It only takes one storm like Hurricane Debby to make it a bad year, according to AccuWeather.

It doesn't matter if tropical activity is high or low. You must always be prepared in the event of a hurricane.

Planning your evacuation should be your priority, especially if you live in an area prone to storm surges.

Here are things you can do to prepare your home:



Secure or remove anything outside. This includes patio furniture, potted plants and kids' toys.

Cut down any tree limbs hanging over your home that might cause damage.

Be sure to go over your insurance policy with agents.

Take inventory of items in your home, so it can be easier to file claims in the event there is loss.

You should also create a hurricane emergency kit, including a first aid kit, flashlights, batteries, medicine and any important documents.

Here are more preparation tips:



AccuWeather states that the worst thing people can do in the event of a hurricane is to begin safety preparations at the last minute.

