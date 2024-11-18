Lawmakers grill state officials over storms response amid Helene relief package talks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a contentious hearing Monday afternoon, lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations, Subcommittee on Hurricane Response, sought to learn more about how state funds have been used during previous storms.

On the other end of the questions was Laura Hogshead, Chief Operating Officer for the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency, and Pryor Gibson, the Deputy Legislative Counsel for the Governor's Office.

At issue were budget shortfalls and the speed of relief during Hurricane Matthew and Florence, all while the state is only in the beginning stages of what will be a years-long recovery effort following Hurricane Helene.

"NCORR is too far over its skies. It does not have enough money to finish the projects in its queue or the affordable housing. It's pretty straightforward. That's the reason we went to you and your staff before the last session and said we needed $175 million, and that's the reason we met with your staff and continued to give them the numbers in a spread sheet of where everything needs to go so that everybody knows what's happening and what's needed," said Gibson, following a question from Sen. Brent Jackson, a Republican who represents District 9.

The exact funding needed to complete work during Matthew and Florence can range off a number of factors, though Gibson said they are asking the General Assembly to approve $40 million a month for the next three months, while noting additional monies will be needed.

"In a perfect world, we'd have all the money we need to finish it. (We) understand budgetary concerns and constraints about management, but in order to move the program so we don't lose the contractor infrastructure that we have, and to answer some of the uncertainties, I would ask the Legislature to consider that proposal," Gibson said.

It is estimated there's $53 billion in storm damage across North Carolina.

"We keep coming back funding and funding and funding but no better results," said Rep. Brenden Jones, who serves as House Deputy Majority Leader.

"We're trying to figure out what kind of faith can we put in your agency one to deal with these issues of these folks, but then also we've got all these additional thousands from western North Carolina that are now I assume who are going to go to the back of the line of these folks in eastern North Carolina if we continue to do things the same way," said Sen. Danny Britt, a Republican who represents District 24.

Hogshead said she wanted to see better coordination at the federal level, namely between FEMA and HUD, while expressing her hope for a universal aid application.

"In Florence, when we didn't get access to that data, and we didn't get the funding, Florence happened in 2018, we didn't get the funding until 2020, that set recovery back years. Because we had to basically start over in 2020. We don't want that to happen with Helene, we want that to be a continuous process," said Hogshead.

Governor Cooper has proposed $3.9 billion in state funds towards damaged homes, economic relief, and agriculture caused by the storm. Last month, state lawmakers passed two separate relief packages, totaling about $900 million, as they discuss funding measures.

"It is obvious that we're going have to put more guardrails when we put this money out. So that's going to be one of the first steps. And I hope that NCORR has taken this to heart and will look at their internal problems going forward," said Jones.

"As the Director outlined, there have been lots of mistakes made, but those mistakes are making for a better organization, that's going to make it much more efficient, not only between stage agencies but between the federal government. I think that we are, with the appropriate funding for NCORR, I think we're on a much better path," said Rep. Zack Hawkins, a Democrat who represents Durham.

In a press release from the Governor's Office Monday, Cooper urged lawmakers to address needs arising from Hurricane Helene, ahead of an expected vote on a veto override of House Bill 10.

"The people of Western North Carolina need our support right now to continue recovery and rebuilding their communities," said Governor Roy Cooper. "When legislators return to session, they must prioritize helping our neighbors in Western North Carolina instead of sending hundreds of millions more in taxpayer dollars to private school vouchers."

Broadly, there is progress being made in western North Carolina, as main roads reopen and utilities are restored. Still, many residents continue to brace for a prolonged recovery effort.

"Bat Cave is still really a mess. I would say probably 80% of our roads no longer exist. They just slid off into the river. Most of our bridges are gone on our road," said Andrea Corn, who lives in the Henderson County community.

Corn is urging lawmakers to take swift action.

"Do not forget western North Carolina. We are struggling. Please send the money to help those that are in dire need. They will not make it throughout the winter without your help," Corn said.

She laid out what she'd like to see relief funding address.

"Infrastructure would be my number one. The second would be housing because we were already in a housing shortage and housing was so expensive in western North Carolina. And third, I'm an accountant, and I have five businesses just in my small practice that have lost everything. They're trying to rebuild, but the insurance is not going to cover because it was a flood. And western North Carolina is not going to make it out of this without some additional help," said Corn.

WATCH | State lawmakers debate how to best use Helene relief money