As recovery efforts continue in WNC, FEMA and National Guard maintain strong presence

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and other state officials provided a storm recovery update on Monday morning, nearly three weeks after Hurricane Helene impacted western North Carolina (WNC).

The governor and others delivered their remarks from a community care station in Asheville.

"We know Helene has been the deadliest and most devastating storm in North Carolina history," Cooper said in his remarks. "Not only was there a lot of devastation. But the terrain and the topography of the North Carolina mountains are unique. So the investment for you to make it more resilient is going to be greater."

His comments come as FEMA has already paid out $129 million in individual assistance to more than 6,000 western North Carolina residents. Currently, the federal agency has 1,500 staffers in WNC who are working to support the relief effort. They have also provided temporary housing to over 5,300 people.

I see so much of the goodness in people Deanne Criswell, FEMA

"They're being able to see what their lived experiences are and where they need to go and be and then able to communicate that directly up to our staff," said FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell.

"What affects me personally is I always see so much unity. I see so much of the goodness in people, their human spirit, how neighbors come out to help each other."

Criswell announced the formation of a community liaison position with FEMA that will be poised to hire affected residents to help them get back on their feet, while their jobs have been impacted.

"We know a lot of people may have lost their jobs temporarily as a part of the storm," Criswell said. "We also know a lot of people in the communities want to give back, and so here we have an opportunity to bring them on the FEMA workforce, have them stay in their own community and be able to continue to live in their community while perhaps their employer is rebuilding, but then they become that trusted voice and that trusted messenger."

In addition, there are over 2,000 North Carolina National Guard personnel on the ground assisting with multiple recovery operations.

Gov. Cooper made another plea for people to stop spreading misinformation and who it impacts the most.

"Deliberate disinformation and misinformation that has been condemned by a bipartisan coalition of local, state, and federal North Carolina officials needs to stop," Cooper said.

It hurts the very people we are all trying to help. Governor Roy Cooper, NC

And ahead of former president Donald Trump's visit to Asheville on Monday, Cooper said this:

"Donald Trump is coming to Asheville today. I'm asking that he not share lies or misinformation while he is here."

"Many survivors of this storm lost everything. They want help and they want the truth."

To truly help people we must check party politics at the door and get this job done. Governor Roy Cooper, NC

Since Monday, Oct. 14, the death count related to the storm has remained at 95. North Carolina's Division of Public Health reports the majority of the 95 deaths have been attributed to drownings (32) and landslides (20).

26 people remain unaccounted for.

Thanks to state, local, and federal workers, along with charities and volunteers, Cooper said, millions of pounds of food, water, medicine and supplies have been delivered.

Here are some other numbers:



Customers without power are at 5400, which is down from over a million.

NCDOT has reopened over 750 of 1200 roads closed after the storm

28 school districts have reopened, while seven remain closed

There are 25 portable water systems in place, either on partial system or system-wide boil advisory notice.

It's critical that Western North Carolina fully recover and make it more resilient and stronger," Cooper said. "This will take billions of dollars and years of bipartisan focus from everyone working together to make it happen, from new roads and bridges to public buildings to water supplies to people's homes. We need western North Carolina to recover."

