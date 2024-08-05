North Carolina to experience heavy rain and gusty winds from Hurricane Debby: Timeline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the tropics and Central North Carolina is in the path of Hurricane Debby this week.

The storm, located about 100 miles west-northwest of Tampa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, is expected to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend region Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded the Tropical Storm Four to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday night. It is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season after Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl, and Tropical Storm Chris, all of which formed in June.

As Debby slowly approaches, central NC will experience rounds of rain and increasingly gusty winds Tuesday through Friday. There's already a high risk of flooding in areas that have experienced rain in the past few weeks.

Beach erosion is also expected at the coast.

State agencies are already preparing for the storm and its impact on the state. The city of Raleigh announced on Sunday it's started lowering Lake Johnson in anticipation of the heavy rainfall from the storm system.

Here are things you can do to prepare your home:



Secure or remove anything outside. This includes patio furniture, potted plants and kids' toys.

Cut down any tree limbs hanging over your home that might cause damage.

Be sure to go over your insurance policy with agents.

Take inventory of items in your home, so it can be easier to file claims in the event there is loss.

It is also recommended you create a hurricane kit, including a first aid kit, flashlights, batteries, medicine and any important documents.

Storm Path



The storm is forecast to reach the coast of the Big Bend around midday Monday, at which point Debby is expected to then crawl across northern Florida and southern Georgia throughout the day and into Tuesday, the hurricane center said.

Authorities in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are urging residents to prepare for heavy rain and possible flooding as the storm makes its way through the Gulf. As Debby moves along the Georgia-Carolina coast, it could lead to an endless amount of rain for days with totals potentially reaching over 2 feet.

The hurricane center posted hurricane watches and warnings across several parts of Florida, including near Tampa and the Big Bend region. A tornado watch was also issued for most of the Florida Peninsula and parts of southern Georgia until Monday morning, covering over 13 million people, including the cities of Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando.

The heaviest rain amounts could even top 30 inches or more, with some forecast models showing the storm could linger through at least Thursday.

The Atlantic hurricane season started June 1 and the tropics are already flexing. The first named storm of the season Alberto made landfall Thursday, June 20 near Tampico, Mexico. Weeks later, on July 8, Beryl hit Texas as a Cat 1 before becoming a tropical depression. The storm caused significant damage and flooding.