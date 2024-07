New mural in Raleigh celebrates Asian American Heritage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new mural is on display outside Raleigh Union Station.

The mural drawn by artist Isabel Lu is a celebration of Asian American Heritage.

Lu created the piece as part of her Asian Joy project, which explores Asian and southern identities and their intersections.

The state's largest Asian American, native Hawaiian, and pacific islanders communities are concentrated in the Triangle and Charlotte areas.

