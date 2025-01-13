Man charged with murder after 24-year-old woman found dead in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police said officers were responding to reports of a missing person on Tamarack Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An arrest was made after a woman was found dead inside a Fayetteville home.

Julian Goode-Wallace, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Jakaira Ortiz.

On Sunday, the Fayetteville Police Department took Goode-Wallace into custody in the area of Santa Fe Drive. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Austin says he had a grave feeling his little sister--Jakaira Ortiz--was already dead as he drove from Virginia to Fayetteville Saturday morning to look for her.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Fayetteville police responded to calls about a reported missing person at a home along the 900 block of Tamarack Drive just before 8:45 a.m.

They found a woman with fatal injuries, later identified as Ortiz. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

