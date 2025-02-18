Hundreds protest GOP challenge for NC Supreme Court seat: 'Let it go, bro'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than three months after the November election calls to certify the Supreme Court race between Allison Riggs and Jefferson Griffin continue.

On Monday, which is President's Day, hundreds rallied outside the Old State Capitol holding signs and raising their voices.

"I am floored, shocked and appalled," said Kimberly Peppers of Holly Springs.

Peppers was among the crowd of people who exercised their First Amendment rights. She is one of the more than 60,000 people whose votes are now being challenged by North Carolina Supreme Court candidate Jefferson Griffin.

"I am voting for my children's rights and my grandchildren's rights," she said.

The Supreme Court race between Riggs and Griffin still has not been certified. There have been multiple recounts and audits. A new petition is looking to take the case to the state Supreme Court.

SEE ALSO | Key arguments denied in ballots challenge for NC Supreme Court election

"Let it go, bro. It's time to go home. There will be options and opportunities in the future. To try to disenfranchise 65,000 of your neighbors is disgraceful," said Gino Nuzzolillo with Common Cause NC.

Common Cause North Carolina was behind organizing this effort. The nonprofit partnered up with several organizations including Democracy NC, Forward Justice and Emancipate NC.

Matt Mercer with the NCGOP released the following statement: Just like the Democrats protesting in Congress against DOGE and responsible government spending, these North Carolina Democrats today are protesting against following the law and counting the legal votes of North Carolina citizens.

Justice advocates said the outcome of this election could have far-reaching implications, including setting a new standard for challenging races moving forward.

"Protesting is a way to show and remind the people in power to whom they are accountable and that is us," said Dawn Blagrove with Emancipate NC.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, a similar rally was held in Fayetteville. Demonstrators gathered at Fayetteville's Market House in response to the undecided race for State Supreme Court. The Fayetteville NAACP and Common Cause NC hosted the "People vs Griffin Rally", which highlighted the 60,000 votes republican Jefferson Griffin wants to be thrown out as part of his challenge.