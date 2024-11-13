Longtime mayor of Benson dies following recent cancer diagnosis

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Longtime Benson Mayor Jerry Medlin has died after a recent cancer diagnosis, the town said in a social media post Wednesday.

Medlin died at his home early Wednesday morning. He was 87.

"He was tall in stature with a booming voice and big smile," the post read. "He was involved with nearly everything the Town of Benson did for several years as a commissioner then as mayor after he was elected to the position in 2017 and re-elected in 2019, 2021, and 2023."

According to the release, Medlin was instrumental in helping to secure grant funding for numerous town projects such as paving Main Street, stormwater improvements and upgraded facilities at PK Vyas Community Park.

He often attended meetings in Smithfield, Raleigh, and other municipalities to ensure Benson's voice was heard and its needs were addressed.

Medlin was remembered as a charming man and a tough negotiator who had immense pride in his hometown and meant it when he said, "Benson is the best small town in the world."

"You'd see him introducing a national softball tournament at South Johnston High School one weekend, welcoming the Singing Convention to the Grove the next, then right back at it again with Community Day, National Night Out, Mule Days, Christmas on Main - the list goes on and on," the Town wrote.

In private business, Medlin traveled the world as a sales representative while working for Westinghouse Electric Corp. He did business in Germany and Japan, among other places.

"On behalf of myself and the Town Board, our hearts go out to Mayor Medlin's family and friends during this difficult time," said Benson Mayor Pro Tem Casandra Stack. "He will be missed immensely in this community that he so passionately served."

Arrangements will be announced by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson.