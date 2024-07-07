Jill Biden returns to North Carolina to rally veterans, military families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- First Lady Jill Biden made a campaign stop in Wilmington to launch Veterans and Military Families for Biden-Harris. The event was located less than a mile from Wilmington National Cemetery.

"Four years ago, Joe went from being a military father to being commander in chief. It's a responsibility he stepped into with pride because, as Joe reminded everyone, any chance he gets. Our U.S. military is the finest fighting military force in the history of the world," the first lady said during her speech.

She spoke to a crowd of hundreds of supporters inside Hi-Wire Brewery an announcement geared towards the nearly 800,000 veterans who call North Carolina home.

"One thing that I've seen personally as a veteran that uses the VA for health care in the Veterans Administration has taken a turn for the better in the last four years. And that's something that I've been very impressed about," Ian Appling/Third Vice Chair of the New Hanover County Democratic Party tells ABC11.

The First Lady did acknowledge questions surrounding her husband's campaign as her visit comes amid calls from some Democrats asking the president to step aside after his terrible first debate with Trump in June.

Biden said he was not feeling well and acknowledged it was not his best during an exclusive interview on Friday, July 5 with ABC ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

The campaign stop comes as the Biden campaign has gone all in on making a play for North Carolina in 2024. It was also here in Raleigh where the president rallied the day after the debate where many observers said he had a poor debate performance.

Monday, President Biden penned a letter to Democrats saying it's time for questions to end, come together.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in Greensboro later this week.

Amid questions and uncertainty about his future, Biden's Raleigh speech is heavily featured in his latest campaign ads. And a defiant Biden also appeared with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, making the case he's still up for the job at age 81. It's a case he will continue to have to make to the public.

"It's a situation that he has to demonstrate not just in selected clips or selected campaign appearance but over the course of the certainly the next month that he has the mental acuity to go head to head to head with (former President) Donald Trump in the campaign but also govern effectively as president of the United States," said Bob Orr.

Orr is a former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice who used to be a Republican but left the party over Trump. He said right now there's an ongoing debate among other so-called "Never Trumpers." He also said North Carolina's many unaffiliated voters will be paying close attention.

"I do think they're divided I think there's some who say hey Biden is the best choice, we're going to do everything we can do help, there are others saying we're not sure he can beat Trump," Orr said.

Orr says he will support the Democratic nominee no matter who it is because he believes Trump is unacceptable.

He said regardless of how things shake out the next few weeks, North Carolina is still very much a battleground state.

"I think it will be a close race for president here but it's still up for grabs," Orr said.

RELATED | Biden won't commit to the independent cognitive test when asked in ABC News interview

Another potential factor in a close race will be whether third parties including those representing Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Cornel West will be approved for the November ballot. A decision from the Board of Elections will be made at a meeting on July 9.