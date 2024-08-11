Jordan Lake closes due to flooding as storm risk continues through the weekend

Areas at Falls Lake flood as storms move continue to move through

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Flooding continues to be a problem throughout the Triangle.

The Jordan Lake State Recreation Area is closed until further notice due to flooding, state officials said. This includes all-day use and camping.

The state website said the closing is for safety and the safety of park staff, They are asking people to refrain from trying to access areas that have been closed.

The website said the areas will reopen when they are no longer flooded.

"We have flooding at all of our accesses at Jordan Lake, so all campsites and day-use areas are currently closed. We have been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who manages the water levels of the reservoir.," said Kris Anne Bonifacio, Public Information Officer for NC State Parks. "Their current prediction is that the water will continue to go up the next day or so, but they are hoping they would be able to release some of the water early next week."

Falls Lake State Recreation Area is also being impacted by flooding.

While Falls Lake is still open, shelters at Sandling Beach and Rolling View and select campsites at Holly Point are closed due to flooding.

The boat ramps at Rolling View and Highway 50 are also closed.