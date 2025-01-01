LIVE | Josh Stein becomes 76th Governor after taking oath of office on New Year's Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Wednesday, January 1 at 11:00 a.m. Governor-elect Josh Stein was sworn-in as North Carolina's 76th Governor.

Stein's first words after the transfer of power were, "Happy New Year!"

Stein was elected after a contentious race against opponent Mark Robinson, who was at the time, serving as the state's Lt. Governor.

Stein, like Gov. Roy Cooper, catapulted from the attorney general's office to the Executive Mansion. The win makes Stein the first Jewish governor of the Tar Heel State.

During his acceptance speech on election night, Josh Stein said "NC 'embraced a vision' in electing him governor over challenger Mark Robinson."

Stein appeared on ABC News "This Week" where he said that his service as North Carolina's attorney general gave voters confidence and called the Tar Heel state a "bright spot" for Democrats on election night.

Stein takes office after lawmakers voted to override Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 382, which strips the Governor, Attorney General and State Superintendent of some powers.

In mid-December, Stein announced several nominees for cabinet positions.

The inauguration will be Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 10 a.m. A pre-program starts at 9 a.m.

The day is capped off with the Junior League of Raleigh hosting the Inaugural Ball. ABC11 will have special coverage of the event.

