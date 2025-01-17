Jury to decide fate of Fort Liberty soldier accused of killing his daughter: 'Justice for Misty'

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fate of the Fort Liberty soldier charged with killing his 8-month-old daughter is now being decided by a jury of eight of his peers at Fort Liberty.

All this week ABC11 has been bringing you the latest on Sergeant Gabriel Ceville's trial. Ceville is a part of the 82nd Airborne and is charged with murdering his daughter, 8-month-old Misty Delatorre, who died in February of 2023.

Delatorre's maternal side of the family brought her death to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson's attention as a year after her death, no one was charged.

Delatorre's grandmother who Misty is named after said she wants justice for her granddaughter. After our investigation, Ceville was charged with Delatorre's murder.

In court this week, ABC11 heard a testimony that Delatorre was in Ceville's care at Fort Liberty when she stopped breathing, and he called 911. Once EMS arrived, she was airlifted to the hospital and died a few days later.

An autopsy later ruled that she died of blunt force trauma to her head and neck. In court, ABC11 heard from a doctor who performed the autopsy and said Delatorre had severe brain and eye injuries, saying her eyes were full of blood. Her manner of death was a homicide. The defense argued that medical intervention to save Delatorre could have caused some of the injuries and bruising.

Ceville did take the stand in his own defense. ABC11 cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom or on base during the trial. ABC11 was also not allowed on base at all on Friday during Ceville's testimony.

Misty Bray, Delatorre's grandmother told ABC11 it was hard to hear Ceville on the stand.

"He told the defense that he loved Misty and that he'll always love Misty and then that he was stressed. He told us that he was having medical problems, and he was really stressed and he was saying he was losing his mind every day. He said he's going insane every day," Bray said.

Bray added that Ceville testified he denied hurting Misty.

"He didn't hurt her. He didn't hit her. He didn't push her up against anything," Bray said, "It was just very heart-wrenching. It was unbelievable that he could be so unempathetic and just no emotions at all from him."

Months before Ceville's trial started Troubleshooter Diane Wilson asked Ceville about Delatorre's injuries and how she got them, but he did not answer any of her questions.

When it comes to the court case this week, Bray said while it's been tough to hear the details on how her granddaughter died, she's satisfied with how military prosecutors presented Delatorre lost her life.

"My thoughts are that they have brought a lot of experts on and it is impressive how many experts they had compared to the defense, which only had two, and all of the experts have all said that her injuries all coincide with blunt force injury to the neck and head," Bray said.

Bray said she's hopeful after being in court all week.

"It's a relief to finally get here and get some closure. That's all we want. Closure and justice for Misty. That's it," she said.

If the jury can't reach a verdict on Friday, the judge said deliberations will resume on Tuesday, since Monday is a federal holiday. The two charges they are considering on Ceville are unpremeditated murder and involuntary manslaughter.