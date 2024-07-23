Black Greek organizations, NC Howard alum stress importance of 2024 election: 'A serious matter'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the growing potential of Vice President Kamala Harris securing the Democratic nomination for president, there are conversations happening across the globe on if a Black woman is capable of leading the United States.

"As a vice president, she has already led," said Aurellia Anderson Thompson, a Howard University alum. "We know she can lead at the highest office because she has the skills to do so."

Thompson is thrilled that Vice President Kamala Harris graduated from the same university she did. She proudly showed off her Bison merchandise from the shirt to the bracelet.

"So we have on the wonderful and amazing Howard Bison. There is only one H-U and that's Howard University. We have to get our charm here," said Thompson as she extended her arm.

Robert Dawson, another Durham resident and Howard alum is also excited.

"People know that Kamala is for this job," he said. "History tells us that beside every great man is a woman. Really it should be beside every great woman is a man."

The vice president said in her 2020 acceptance speech that Black women are too often overlooked, but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy. They were a powerful voting blocc behind Biden's victory and named in an AP survey as the most loyal democrats. The numbers showed that 93 percent of Black women supported Biden in the 2020 presidential election. It's likely they will turn out in 2024 for Harris.

"Voting is a serious matter," said International President and CEO of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority Inc. Danette Anthony Reed. "Her accomplishments establish roots that people of color can use to branch out into new dimensions of government."

ABC11 Eyewitness News was first to speak with Reed after President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She stated that the though the sorority is nonpartisan, it is working with the Divine 9 Council of Presidents to mobilize. The hope is to meet this critical moment in history with unprecedented voter registration, education and mobilization. These campaigns could ensure strong voter turnout.

"We believe we have the power and leverage to activate Black communities and beyond to ensure every vote matters," said Reed.

RELATED | NC Democratic delegates unanimously vote to support Kamala Harris for President