La Farm Bakery opens new location in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- La Farm Bakery, a popular bakery and café based out of Cary, opened a new semi-permanent pop-up location in Raleigh.

The new location can be found at 122 Glenwood Avenue. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. every day.

"It's been an honor to grow with this community. With our thriving production facility in downtown Cary and strong team of bakers and front-of-house professionals, we're excited to finally make our sourdough breads and pastries even more accessible to our fans in Raleigh, and reach new bread lovers who live, work and visit Raleigh," La Farm co-owner Lionel Vatinet said.

Later this summer, La Farm will open another bakery and café at Creekside Crossing Shopping Center in North Raleigh. Details about that location have not yet been released.