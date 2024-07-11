Leaders and community meet on state of Raleigh, Wake County, and public schools

Organizers say elected officials, business leaders and community members will hear about past challenges and future plans.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An important meeting on the state of Raleigh, Wake County, and Wake County Public School System is set to take place today.

Organizers say elected officials, business leaders and community members will hear about our region's past challenges and future plans.

Affordable housing will be discussed.

Just this past April, Wake County commissioners signed off on an $11 million affordable housing plan.

Wake County continues to see its population numbers soar. The county says its expanding by 51 people each day.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson has said the population growth is one of her biggest challenges.

She said last week she wants to improve response time and make sure has enough officers to fight violent crime.

The address starts at noon at the Raleigh Convention Center.