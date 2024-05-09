First released in 1970 when The Beatles broke up, "Let It Be" now takes its rightful place in the band's history.

'4 men who changed the world:' Beatles documentary 'Let It Be' gets new life on Disney+

That film has recently been remastered, bringing out not just the original beauty of the video, but also perfecting the sound on what's been a long road to redemption.

LOS ANGELES -- The Beatles spent about a decade together as a group. They won the hearts of millions of fans and even made more than a dozen albums and five films!

It started with "A Hard Day's Night" in 1964 and ended in 1970 with the documentary "Let It Be."

Filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg started shooting "Let It Be" as a concert film in 1969, but after about a week, he realized it was more of a documentary. He has fond memories of making the film, but the release of "Let It Be" turned out to be something unexpected.

"When it was released, it was a kind of bumpy time, because, as you know, The Beatles had broken up one month before the movie came out," said Lindsay-Hogg. "So therefore, the movie was seen with an incorrect lens on it, which people regarded it as the 'breakup movie' and they were looking for all the clues as to why The Beatles might have broken up."

Lindsay-Hogg said the film got the reputation of being a dark and "downer" of a movie and hopes the remastered version can be a bit of a "corrective."

"The movie is exactly the same as it was in 1970, cut for cut, and the songs are the same," he said. "It's a very surprisingly joyful picture, and also, as well as the story of what it's like with these four men who changed the world in their early 20s. What happens to them now as they're getting older, as they're pushing 30 and their lives. You're taking them in different directions. So it's a dramatic picture, as well as a joyful picture, as well as a historical picture."

Lindsay-Hogg worked with fellow director Peter Jackson when he was making the hit series "Get Back" and was able to "piggyback" off some of the groundbreaking technology used in that series.

"Let It Be" is now streaming on Disney+.

